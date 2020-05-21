Search

Unattended barbecue starts fire at beauty spot

PUBLISHED: 18:58 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:58 21 May 2020

Bawsey country park near King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Bawsey country park near King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on scrubland at a beauty spot which was started by an unattended barbecue.

The fire on Bawsey Country Park, off the B1145 Gayton Road, near King’s Lynn, broke out just after 3.20pm on Thursday, May 21.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said three crews from King’s Lynn were called out and the fire covered an area of 100 square metres.

She said: “This is a fire on scrubland near Bawsey Pits which appears to have been started by an unattended barbecue.”

It is understood the crews had surrounded the blaze just before 5pm.

No other emergency services were called out.

