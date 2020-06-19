Search

Memorable 100th for former air force corporal

PUBLISHED: 08:41 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:07 19 June 2020

Una Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women's Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary Wilson

Una Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary Wilson

Archant

A former air force corporal refused to let lockdown dampen spirits as she reached her 100th birthday.

Una Wilson received a visit from firefighters as she celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary Wilson

Una Wilson, from Attleborough, celebrated becoming a centurion with her family on June 1.

Born Una Smith in Maidstone, Mrs Wilson was stationed in Stockport throughout the Second World War while serving with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force.

Una Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary WilsonUna Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary Wilson

Following the war and having met her beloved Reg, the couple lived in Essex for their entire married life and had two children, Rosemary and Peter.

Once the children had grown up, Mrs Wilson worked as a home help and later as a waitress in the pub where her husband was a cook.

Una Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary Wilson Una Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary Wilson

In 2006, she moved to Attleborough to be closer to family.

On her 100th birthday, Mrs Wilson was brought to her son’s house, where she made video calls to relatives, including her grandson in Australia.

Una Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women's Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary WilsonUna Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women's Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary Wilson

In the afternoon a fire crew arrived to present her with flowers, before a visit from the mayor.

Una Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women's Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary WilsonUna Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women's Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary Wilson

Una Wilson received a visit from mayor Tony Crouch as she celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary Wilson

Una Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary WilsonUna Wilson, who served as a corporal with the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force during the Second World War, celebrated her 100th birthday in Attleborough. Picture: Hilary Wilson

Drive 24