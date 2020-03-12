Search

'Build amazing memories' at Ultimate Glamping weekend

PUBLISHED: 09:57 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 12 March 2020

Build 'amazing memories' at the Ultimate Glamping weekend - an event specifically for women - at Swallow Park Glamping in Belton. Picture: Swallow Park Glamping/Magnus PR

Build 'amazing memories' at the Ultimate Glamping weekend - an event specifically for women - at Swallow Park Glamping in Belton. Picture: Swallow Park Glamping/Magnus PR

It has been described as an ultimate event for the ladies.

Ann-marie Doggett, owner of Magnus PR in Lowestoft, is organising another 'unique' event. Picture: Magnus PR

Award winning Lowestoft-based PR and events business, Magnus PR, is organising another unique event - this time based on a Norfolk Glamping Park.

Build 'amazing memories' at the Ultimate Glamping weekend - an event specifically for women - at Swallow Park Glamping in Belton. Picture: Swallow Park Glamping/Magnus PR

Magnus owner Ann-marie Doggett said: 'The Ultimate Glamping weekend is an event specifically for women, to come along for the weekend, enjoy the surroundings of the Norfolk countryside, let their hair down, have some giggles with their friends, relax and have lots of fun.'

The event takes place from September 11 to September 14 at Swallow Park Glamping in Belton.

It includes a funny storytelling session on the Friday evening, Fight Klub boxing session, competitions, games and pop up boutiques during the day on the Saturday. An 80s themed disco on the Saturday night and then a chilled-out Sunday with yoga, pilates and massages.

Mrs Doggett added: 'This is another event completely different to any other in the area, and this is what I want Magnus to be known for.

'This almost has a festival feel about it and is for mums, sisters, wives, daughters and anyone who just needs a break away, to remember who they are, find that inner festival goer and build amazing memories.'

For more information or to book visit www.magnuspr.co.uk/glamping

