Incredible show of community at 'grand' Ukrainian garden party

Gallery

Zlata with the bouquet of flowers her elder sister made for her - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

About 150 Ukrainians and their host families from around Norfolk gathered for a tea party.

Meg Foster helped to organise the Grand Ukrainian Garden party in Stratton Strawless, near Norwich, on Saturday and the host was left overwhelmed by Norfolk’s generosity to support the event.

The event, in partnership with the Dereham Ukrainian hub, was aimed at connecting Ukrainian families staying throughout rural Norfolk and answering any questions and helping them - as well as showing them some traditional English traditions such as Morris Dancing, and a spot of afternoon tea, with traditional garden fete games.

Meg and Charles Foster who hosted a Ukranian English garden party in their home - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Mrs Foster, who works in the NHS, was left stunned by the reaction of the local community in order to put the event together.

“It has been such a blessing to be able to do this, we are just delighted to be able to put it on, it's been a pleasure,” she said.

“I come across the Ukrainians in my line of work, it has been heart-breaking to see the trauma they have suffered, so we wanted to do something to help them.

Victoria Malimonenko and Alina Sydrenko enjoying a victoria sponge cake at the Ukrainian English garden party

“It once again shows the unity of people who have pulled together - there are a lot of good willing people out there and we are in this for the long haul.”

The guests enjoyed the party amidst another hot weekend in Norfolk - thankfully the host's garden was well shaded with trees, helping people to have some shelter from the sun.

It was not just the people present who showed their support, a local beekeeper gave a pot of honey to every family.

Sophia Browne and Paul Scott enjoying a cup of tea at the Ukranian English garden party - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

There was also cake and beer donated kegs for the party.

The support did not stop there, as Mrs Foster and her husband, Charles have pledged to be a safe haven for the Ukrainians this summer.

“Throughout August and September we plan to open our garden every Sunday for them to come back and use the garden and meet friends and keep building these relationships,” she added.

Lesia Priadko playing hook a duck at the Ukrainian English garden party

“We want people to know this is a safe place, bring along your picnics, and we will provide the drinks.

“They can also come along and have a holiday, as we are offering our family glamping tent in the garden - so they can have a break and a stay for a few nights.”

Amelia Paparyha enjoys a swing in the sunshine at the Ukrainian English garden party

Andrew Uteshev playing with water pistols at the English Ukrainian garden party

Becci Adamson and Oksana Andros at the Ukrainian English garden party - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Nicola Geddes enjoying the shade at the Ukrainian English garden party - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A young boy plays throw in the gardens at the English Ukrainian garden party - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

(L-R) Anastasiia Lomaka, Yevhenii Samoilenko, Ellie Betts, Isabel Giles, Karen Bix, Amber Giles and Lisa Giles at the Ukranian English garden party - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Morris dancers at the Ukranian ENglish garden party hosted in Stratton Strawless - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

A wide selection of homemade cakes were baked for the Ukranian English garden party in Stratton Strawless - Credit: Ella Wilkinson



