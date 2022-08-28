Emotional Ukrainian independence day celebration in King's Lynn
- Credit: BCKLWN
There were prayers, stories and songs at a moving celebration of Ukrainian independence.
Refugees, hosts and members of the local community gathered at King’s Staithe Square in King's Lynn for an event on August 24, organised by West Norfolk council.
Its leader, Stuart Dark, said: “It was a truly moving event. I don’t think there were many dry eyes at the end when everyone spontaneously stood and joined in the Ukrainian national anthem.
“I was honoured to be in a position to put on this event for the community and seeing their reaction showed it was absolutely the right thing to do.”
Earlier on Wednesday the council had put on a family event with complimentary showings of Minions and Jurassic World that had been dubbed into Ukrainian.
In the evening, with the Custom House lit up in the colours of the Ukraine flag, the community gathered for an event of reflection.
The event was opened by West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge and included reflections and prayers from the vicar of St Margaret’s, Canon Mark Dimond.
Mr Dark told the people gathered: “We wanted to help our most welcome guests have some sort of ‘family event’ on this important day for them, demonstrating our great West Norfolk hospitality.
“Through this vigil and us coming together now, an established community and most welcome new members, it gives us an opportunity to say a huge public thank you to all the great West Norfolk residents who have taken refugees in, given them support, donated etc. and those working tirelessly in our reception centre to help - put simply you are amazing and show our best side."
Some 150 refugees have found sanctuary in west Norfolk, including 40 children.
One of their number, Viktor, spoke movingly in Ukrainian of both the plight of his people and the welcome and support he has received.
The event concluded with two songs sung by Tetiana, a refugee who is staying with hosts in Hunstanton.
The first was a traditional Ukrainian folk song, ‘Oj, u luzi chervona kalyna!’ (Oh, there is a red viburnum in the meadow), a song about the desire of the Ukrainian people to be independent, followed by the national anthem of Ukraine.