Town's fundraising superstar to host special event for Ukraine appeal

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 5:15 PM March 12, 2022
Gill Creed who has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the New Year's Honours for her fundraisi

Gill Creed is set to host a coffee morning and raffle at Swaffham Assembly Rooms for the Ukraine appeal - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

A hairdresser who earned a British Empire Medal (BEM) thanks to her tireless commitment to fundraising is set to host a special event amid the Ukraine crisis. 

Gill Creed, from Swaffham, was recognised in the New Year Honours list 2022 for services to fundraising and her community. 

Through her salon, Just Hair, Mrs Creed and colleagues have raised around £500,000 since the mid-1980s. 

Swaffham will be the focus of a photography competition celebrating the 50th anniversary of the town

A fundraiser is to be hosted at Swaffham Assembly Rooms for the Ukraine appeal - Credit: Archant

Now, she has teamed up with Market Cross cafe and the Iceni Partnership to organise a coffee morning and raffle at Swaffham Assembly Rooms from 10am on Monday, March 21. 

Entry is £1 per person and all proceeds will go to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal organised by the Disasters Emergency Committee. 

"I am heartbroken by what we have been seeing in Ukraine - I just cannot believe it," said Mrs Creed, who has already managed to raise £1,500 for the war-torn nation.

"People in Swaffham have always been supportive, but I have never known them to pull together like this."

