'What happens if we start getting attacked' - Ukip fears over ad for music event at Lowestoft pub

UKIP members with leader, Gerard Batten, on his visit to Lowestoft. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A local Ukip branch has said a pub's advert for a music event could put its members at risk after it called on people to 'punch a Nazi in the face'.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Stanford Arms pub in Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr. The Stanford Arms pub in Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr.

The poster, advertising a show by band This Machine Kills Fascists at the Stanford Arms in Lowestoft, goes on to say, "Perhaps we should invite UKIP along..."

The UK Independence Party (UKIP) East Suffolk has lodged complaints with Suffolk Police and Facebook over the advert, claiming it incites violence against its members.

According to the music event listed on Facebook, hosted by The Stanford Arms and Roop Murphy at the pub in Stanford Street, This Machine Kills Facists will perform on June 9.

In the event 'details,' it states: "Get ready to punch a Nazi in the face, it's This Machine Kills Fascists. Punk, ska and reggae with blasting horns and a bad attitude to all things right wing.

UKIP East Suffolk has lodged complaints with Suffolk Police and Facebook over an advert publicising an event in The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft next month. Picture: Facebook. UKIP East Suffolk has lodged complaints with Suffolk Police and Facebook over an advert publicising an event in The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft next month. Picture: Facebook.

"Perhaps we should invite UKIP along....."

On its Facebook page, UKIP East Suffolk posted: "According to the Stanford Arms pub in Lowestoft it is ok to punch people in the face if they are from the right side of political belief."

"Please do invite UKIP along for a cup of tea and a mature debate but hey I guess when you have no basis to a debate other than a pack of lies to hide the fact that you need to look within your own group to find real fascists but hey I guess you think violence will be the only way forward."

David Burd, owner of The Stanford Arms, confirmed that police officers had called to the pub and asked him to edit the post and that he had removed the reference to punching a Nazi.

UKIP East Suffolk has lodged complaints with Suffolk Police and Facebook over an advert publicising an event in The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft next month. Picture: Facebook. UKIP East Suffolk has lodged complaints with Suffolk Police and Facebook over an advert publicising an event in The Stanford Arms in Lowestoft next month. Picture: Facebook.

He also said that he is "proudly political" and joked his pub's full name is the "Socialist Republic of the Stanford Arms".

UKIP East Suffolk chairman Phillip Trindall said: "I'm sure the Stanford Arms don't condone violence. We don't condone violence. Can everyone please calm down?"

You may also want to watch:

He added: "It has all started to spiral out of control in society and it is getting a bit nasty out there.

"Most of our members are 60-plus, we get abused during street meets.

"Some of them are very angry. I am 66, and while we do have a few younger members, what happens if we start getting attacked when we go down the main street?"

He also said: "Our people definitely want to leave the EU, that's what we're focussed on, but we're definitely not Nazis."

Suffolk Police said that officers will "monitor activity appropriately".