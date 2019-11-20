Cancer survivor's Christmas made merry by band's donation

Fakenham ukulele band giving a cheque for £1000 to Megan, Rebecca and Mason Canning. Picture:Fakenham Ukes Archant

A mid Norfolk ukulele band has donated £1,000 to support 16-year-old cancer survivor Megan Canning and her family.

The Fakenham Ukes nominate causes they can support, and donate money to them which they earn playing gigs and events across Norfolk. One of the members who knew Megan suggested her to the band and they agreed that they would offer her a hand.

They reached out to Megan's mother, Rebecca and invited her, Megan, and Mason, Megan's brother to the group's weekly sing along.

The band presented the family with a cheque for £1,000.

Mrs Canning said she was thrilled with the band's donation.

She said: "I cannot thank them enough. The money has taken all the pressure off Christmas.

"Money had gotten so tight, but this helps put fuel in my car and will help us have a great Christmas."

Band leader of the Ukes, Graham Thomas, said he was delighted to be able to support people in need such as Megan.

He said: "It certainly makes me and the band feel good. To go out and do something that you love and to be able to give back to people in need."

Megan almost had her black belt in karate, was her head of house at school and was due to finish her GCSEs this year.

While at her grandmother's house, she complained to her mother that she was having double vision.

They booked an appointment at the opticians where they were referred to their GP.

A week later they got an appointment at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for the following Monday.

Mrs Canning had believed it was just routine check-up. She said: "Megan was in her school uniform and I was in my work uniform. We did not expect to be there that long."

It was that evening when the doctors came in and told them the news on Megan's tumour. That night she was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital by her family. Megan had an operation the March 15, just five days after she had turned 16.

Megan is now cancer-free and will be celebrating Christmas at home with her family.