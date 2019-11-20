Search

Advanced search

Brain tumour survivor's Christmas made merry by band's donation

PUBLISHED: 09:48 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:48 20 November 2019

Fakenham ukulele band giving a cheque for £1000 to Megan, Rebecca and Mason Canning. Picture:Fakenham Ukes

Fakenham ukulele band giving a cheque for £1000 to Megan, Rebecca and Mason Canning. Picture:Fakenham Ukes

Archant

A mid Norfolk ukulele band has donated £1,000 to support 16-year-old brain tumour survivor Megan Canning and her family.

The Fakenham Ukes nominate causes they can support, and donate money to them which they earn playing gigs and events across Norfolk. One of the members who knew Megan suggested her to the band and they agreed that they would offer her a hand.

They reached out to Megan's mother, Rebecca and invited her, Megan, and Mason, Megan's brother to the group's weekly sing along.

The band presented the family with a cheque for £1,000.

Mrs Canning said she was thrilled with the band's donation.

She said: "I cannot thank them enough. The money has taken all the pressure off Christmas.

"Money had gotten so tight, but this helps put fuel in my car and will help us have a great Christmas."

You may also want to watch:

Band leader of the Ukes, Graham Thomas, said he was delighted to be able to support people in need such as Megan.

He said: "It certainly makes me and the band feel good. To go out and do something that you love and to be able to give back to people in need."

Megan almost had her black belt in karate, was her head of house at school and was due to finish her GCSEs this year.

While at her grandmother's house, she complained to her mother that she was having double vision.

They booked an appointment at the opticians where they were referred to their GP.

A week later they got an appointment at Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for the following Monday.

Mrs Canning had believed it was just routine check-up. She said: "Megan was in her school uniform and I was in my work uniform. We did not expect to be there that long."

It was that evening when the doctors came in and told them the news on Megan's tumour. That night she was taken to Addenbrooke's hospital by her family. Megan had an operation the March 15, just five days after she had turned 16.

Megan is now recovering and will be celebrating Christmas at home with her family.

Most Read

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘I’ll be back doing the job I love’ - doorman speaks out after vicious attack

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Grand city centre building finally sells to local firm

Create Consulting MD, Jonathan Cage. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

‘We are closing our high street store because we’re too successful’ say florists

Michelle Boon and Megan Thaxton who are rebranding Swaffham and Fakenham Florist to Floral Sistas. Pic: submitted

Former city brewery founder described as the ‘most appalling man’

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Two sex-trafficked women rescued by police in Norwich

Two women have been taken to a place of safety suspected of being trafficked into Norwich for sex. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman who collapsed outside bar claims drink was spiked

A 23-year-old woman said she had her drink spiked at Long John's bar in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists