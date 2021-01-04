News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk MP calls for lockdown amid Covid-19 surge

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:04 AM January 4, 2021   
George Freeman Mid Norfolk MP has tweeted his perspective on the Shamima Begum case. Picture: Victor

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman voiced his support for a UK-wide lockdown on Twitter. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

A Conservative Norfolk MP has voiced his support for a UK-wide lockdown.

Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman said that the rise in coronavirus cases along with the new variant of the disease "demands a new approach".

In a post on Twitter, he said: "The 70% extra virulence of the new variant – and the scale of the surge in disease, hospitalisations and death has blown the pre-Christmas plan and demands a new approach.

"No responsible Government can ignore it."

Mr Freeman was responding to a Tweet from LBC host Iain Dale, who said the government should close all schools and introduce a UK-wide lockdown "for at least four weeks".

You may also want to watch:

"I fear @IainDale is right," the MP replied.

https://twitter.com/GeorgeFreemanMP/status/1345866528068153346?s=20

It comes after Mr Freeman said in a statement on Sunday that "it’s vital we get schools back as soon as possible", and called for the mass vaccination of teachers and school staff to make that possible.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he has "no doubt" that schools were safe and parents should send primary-age children back to classrooms this week.

But more than 100 Norfolk schools remained closed this morning, with some keeping their doors shut entirely while other took an inset day to plan ahead and carry out risk assessments.

According to his spokesperson, Labour MP Clive Lewis, who represents Norwich South, believes that schools should remain open for children of key workers and vulnerable children, as was the case in the first UK-wide lockdown.

Most Read

  1. 1 Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today
  2. 2 Norfolk Covid case rate tops 350 per 100,000
  3. 3 Calls for lockdown as 81% of cases at N&N found to be new variant
  1. 4 Former bank on sale for £1.1million with vault turned into sauna
  2. 5 The Norfolk primary schools which will not reopen on January 4
  3. 6 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
  4. 7 Firefighters tackle blaze at house
  5. 8 'Immensely difficult' - MPs on primary schools reopening as Covid cases rise
  6. 9 Could region be hit by return of Beast from the East?
  7. 10 Gun-dealing brothers among criminals jailed by regional crime group in 2020

But he added: "Until we reach a point where it is safe to do so, schools should remain closed."

Meanwhile, North Norfolk Conservative MP Duncan Baker said it was an "immensely difficult decision", and said he believed "a combination of measures, rather than a single approach" is the best way forward.

Dr Justin O'Grady, group leader at the Quadram Institute in Norwich, told BBC Radio Norfolk on Monday that cases in King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth in particular were "rising rapidly".

He said: "King's Lynn is 32pc the new variant, while Great Yarmouth is 19pc the new variant. Those numbers are rising rapidly.

"We had an outbreak early on in November in Wymondham which was caused by the new variant. It has been spreading rapidly in the region since."

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Man in 40s among 18 deaths of patients with Covid in last week

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Woman who died after becoming trapped under boat named

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon

More than 20 people fined after NYE rave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon

Education

'A huge worry' - Norfolk primary schools ask for clarity before reopening

Noah Vickers

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus