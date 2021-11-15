News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

UK terror threat level raised to severe

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:25 PM November 15, 2021
Updated: 3:54 PM November 15, 2021
Police activity in Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park, after an explosion at the Liverpool Women's Hospit

Police are continuing its investigations in Liverpool following the terror attack in the city on Sunday. The UK terror threat level has since been raised to "severe." - Credit: PA

The UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised after two attacks in the space of a month.

It is now listed as “severe”, which means an attack is “highly likely”.

The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre and MI5 are responsible for setting the international and domestic threat levels respectively.

Attleborough Town Council has compared its ongoing "bullying" saga to the controversy surrounding ho

Home secretary Priti Patel has confirmed the UK’s terrorism threat level has been raised after two attacks in the space of a month. - Credit: PA

Home secretary Priti Patel said: “The Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, Jtac, are now increasing the United Kingdom’s threat level from substantial to severe.

“And there’s a reason for that, and that reason is because what we saw yesterday is the second incident in a month.”

The car explosion outside a Liverpool hospital on Remembrance Sunday has been declared a terrorist attack by police.

It comes after Conservative MP for Southend West Sir David Amess died during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex on October 15.

Ms Patel said the “context” of there being two terrorist incidents in the space of a month was “really important” and while she could not expand “for obvious reasons”, she added: “I should just conclude my remarks by saying that our security and intelligence services prevent all sorts of acts, day in, day out.

“And of course, they understand the landscape, they see context, they see all sorts of things that keep our country safe and secure every single day and that work will continue.”

Logo Icon