Not so grrreat! Supermarkets hit by Frosties shortage

Tony the Tiger, mascot of Frosties which has seen a shortage recently - Credit: PA

One of the country's most recognisable cereal mascots, Tony the Tiger, will be absent from many supermarket shelves after a Frosties shortage was declared.

The popular breakfast flakes have been disappearing from shelves across the UK over the past few weeks, with manufacturer Kellogg's blaming delays to packaging arriving at its factory.

It said its factory in Trafford Park, Manchester had seen "stock challenges", however it has now resolved the issue and packs should be returning to shelves soon.

A spokesman said: "We recently experienced some stock challenges due to short delays getting the packaging we needed to our factory to box up the product.

"This was quickly resolved and shelves should be restocked with Frosties by the end of the week."



