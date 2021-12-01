Project to help Norfolk town in event of power cuts

Aerial view of Attleborough, which could get 4,000 new homes. Pictture: Mike Page - Credit: Mike Page

Thousands of people in a Norfolk town are set to benefit from a £1.7 million project that will improve their electricity supply.

UK Power Networks has announced it is carrying out work to give people in Attleborough a more "reliable and future proofed" electivity network. One consequence is that it will allow engineers to more quickly reconnect supplies in the event of a power cut.

Engineers are replacing 11kv switchgear to boost supplies from a substation in the town.

The upgrade is expected to be completed in early summer next year and will give around 8,000 residents a "reliable supply", the company said.

Project manager John McAndrew said: “This is good news for the people of Attleborough as the improvements will offer them more reliability.

"The new equipment has modern automation, enabling engineers to quickly reconnect electricity supplies in the area if a power cut was ever to happen.”

The project is part of several electricity network improvements taking place across the region as part of a £600 million network investment to maintain reliable electricity supplies.