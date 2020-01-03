Search

Advanced search

Three-hour power cut hits Norwich city centre

PUBLISHED: 10:07 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:22 03 January 2020

An area in Norwich city centre was affected by a power cut on Friday. Picture: UK Power Networks.

An area in Norwich city centre was affected by a power cut on Friday. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Archant

An unplanned power cut saw some residents in two Norfolk postcodes, including in an area of the city centre, without power for more than three hours.

An area south-west of the city was also affected. Picture: UK Power Networks.An area south-west of the city was also affected. Picture: UK Power Networks.

UK Power Networks were informed of the disruption at 6.36am on Friday, January 3, and were able to return power to some people remotely.

You may also want to watch:

In order to fully fix, however, they sent engineers to the Hall Road area in order to carry out repairs.

It is believed that the fault was caused by a blown fuse at a substation.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly."

Power was returned to those affected at 9.58am.

Most Read

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Police found drink driver slumped behind wheel at McDonald’s

Police found Carla Johnson in her VW Polo in the car park of the McDonalds on the Campbells Meadow retail park in Kings Lynn. File photo. Picture: Google

Shopkeeper hit wife with bag of sweets

File picture of City Road Convenience Store, Lakenham. PIC: Archant.

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich City transfer rumours: Manchester United keep tabs on City ace

Todd Cantwell is reportedly on the radar of Premier League giants Manchester United Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Man in his 20s who died in crash is named

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Parents’ heartbreak as baby dies at six months

Felicity-Jane Mina Eva Eagle, who has died at just six months old. Picture: Courtesy of Abbie Jackson

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police at the scene of the crash on the B1145 at Great Massingham Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Watch shocking moment Greater Anglia train almost hits two cars at level crossing

CCTV footage from the cab of a Greater Anglia train shows the near-miss at Thorpe End level crossing in November. Image: Greater Anglia

Abandoned car set on fire in field ten days after crash

An abandoned car was found on fire in a field on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

Cook return to King’s Lynn Stars for 2020 campaign

Craig Cook will ride for King's Lynn Stars in 2020 Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich panto star makes ‘comedy gold’ Greta Thunberg gaffe on Mastermind

Alix Dunmore as Siri and Amanda Henderson as Alexa in Cinderella at Norwich Theatre Royal Credit: @richardjarmy - www.richardjarmy.co.uk

We simply cannot make any more cuts to adult social care in 2020

Judith and Nick Taylor from Buxton say Norfolk County Council must not make anymore cuts to adult social care
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists