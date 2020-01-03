Three-hour power cut hits Norwich city centre

An area in Norwich city centre was affected by a power cut on Friday. Picture: UK Power Networks. Archant

An unplanned power cut saw some residents in two Norfolk postcodes, including in an area of the city centre, without power for more than three hours.

An area south-west of the city was also affected. Picture: UK Power Networks. An area south-west of the city was also affected. Picture: UK Power Networks.

UK Power Networks were informed of the disruption at 6.36am on Friday, January 3, and were able to return power to some people remotely.

In order to fully fix, however, they sent engineers to the Hall Road area in order to carry out repairs.

It is believed that the fault was caused by a blown fuse at a substation.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly."

Power was returned to those affected at 9.58am.