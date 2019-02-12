Public invited to find out how rolling road closures in Norwich will affect them

People in an area of Norwich which is set to be subject to rolling road closures as part of a UK Power Networks project are being invited to a public meeting to find out how they will be affected.

Later this month, UK Power Networks - which provides electricity to customers across the region - will start a £3m project to reinforce underground cables between a substation in Boundary Road and overhead lines south of Earlham Green Lane in Norwich.

The company has warned that the works will result in temporary rolling road closures, naming Bignold Road, Galley Hill, Hellesdon Road, Jex Road, Marl Pit Lane, Knowland Grove, Clarkson Road, Beecheno Road, Larkman Lane and Dereham Road as some of the roads which will be affected.

However, it has not yet provided specific times and dates for the road closures, or when work will commence.

Now, people living in the area affected by the works have been invited to a public drop-in session where details of the road closures and diversions will be released.

In a letter sent to residents the company said the works involved “replacing of underground electricity cables that have been the cause of recent faults” and that the improvements would “future-proof local demand for power”.

Ivan Churchman, project manager for UK Power Networks, said: “This is a major investment for the local area and aims to effectively provide more resilience, capacity for growth and to future-proof the area to meet local demand for power.

“As a company we work to reduce the number of power cuts and although they will still happen occasionally for a range of reasons, we are confident this work will help significantly to reduce those in future.”

“We recognise there will be some disturbance while this work is taking place and we will do everything possible to keep any possible inconvenience to an absolute minimum.”

The drop-in session will take place at the Norman Centre in Bignold Road, on Wednesday February 27 from 12.30-4.30pm.

UK Power Networks has said that it will release further information prior to the start of works for those unable to attend the drop-in session.