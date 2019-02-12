Road closure warning as £3m project gets underway this month

The central Norwich area to be boosted by more reliable power supplies once work is complete. Photo: UK Power Networks Archant

More information has been revealed about UK Power Network’s £3m project that will cause disruption for thousands of people in Norwich.

The company, which provides electricity to customers across the region, will this month begin reinforcing underground cables between a substation at Boundary Road and overhead lines south of Earlham Green Lane.

UK Power Networks has warned the work which starts later this month will result in temporary road closures. However it has not provided locations or specific dates.

The company said it will work closely with the community to keep residents and businesses informed.

Ivan Churchman, project manager for UK Power Networks, said: “This is a major investment for the local area and aims to effectively provide more resilience, capacity for growth and to future-proof the area to meet local demand for power.

“As a company we work to reduce the number of power cuts and although they will still happen occasionally for a range of reasons, we are confident this work will help significantly to reduce those in future.”

“We recognise there will be some disturbance while this work is taking place and we will do everything possible to keep any possible inconvenience to an absolute minimum.”

While no dates have been announced, the company said in a letter to residents said there would be a “series of briefings for the parish councils along the planned route”.

The route will run from UK Power Networks’ substation next to B&Q on Boundary, via Bowers Avenue, Appleyard Crescent, Bignold Road, Galley Hill, Hellesdon Hall Road, Burnett Road, Marriott’s Way, Hellesdon Road, Marl Pit Lane, Larkman Lane and Earlham Green Lane, finishing at the overhead lines just south of Earlham Green Lane.