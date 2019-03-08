Power cut hits more than 150 north Norfolk homes

Hundreds of homes in north Norfolk have been left without power after a high voltage line fault.

A large number of homes in north Norfolk were left without power after a high voltage line fault.

Hundreds of homes in north Norfolk have been left without power after a high voltage line fault. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Almost 150 customers in Stalham, North Walsham, Worstead, Dilham, Bacton, Mundesley, Edingthorpe and Ingham Corner lost power at 9.55am on Monday morning.

The power outage was caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: "We became aware of this power cut at 9.55am. We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area."

UK Power Networks fixed the problem at 11.29am.