Power cut hits more than 150 north Norfolk homes

PUBLISHED: 11:37 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:12 05 August 2019

Hundreds of homes in north Norfolk have been left without power after a high voltage line fault. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

A large number of homes in north Norfolk were left without power after a high voltage line fault.

Almost 150 customers in Stalham, North Walsham, Worstead, Dilham, Bacton, Mundesley, Edingthorpe and Ingham Corner lost power at 9.55am on Monday morning.

The power outage was caused by a high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: "We became aware of this power cut at 9.55am. We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"We didn't know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"We were investigating a high voltage overhead electricity line fault which caused a power cut in the local area."

UK Power Networks fixed the problem at 11.29am.

