Cable fault knocks out power to hundreds of homes and businesses

Published: 6:51 AM July 6, 2021

A power cut hit more than 400 homes in Waveney on Tuesday morning. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Hundreds of people woke up this morning with no electricity supply in their homes due to a power cut.

UK Power Networks were made aware of the problem shortly before 6am on Tuesday.

As of 6.45am, 411 properties are affected along the Norfolk-Suffolk border, including some in and around Beccles, Bungay and some in Lowestoft.

Engineers were sent to the scene at 6.19am to investigate the issue, which UK Power Networks believes to be a faulty piece of underground equipment.

Ten minutes later, the utility firm said: "Our engineers are on their way. We think the issue is faulty underground equipment affecting 411 properties.

"Specialist engineers from our control room are also working to divert power remotely, so it's possible for your power to come back on at any point, but sometimes we can't restore everyone this way.

"That's why we're also sending staff to the area to check our equipment."

There is currently no timeframe as to when the problem might be resolved, with UK Power Networks waiting until engineers are on site to assess the situation.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

