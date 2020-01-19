Thousands of homes hit by power cut

2,409 properties were affected by the power cut. Picture: UK Power Networks. Archant

Almost 2,500 homes were hit by a power cut in Norfolk.

An underground cable fault saw 2,409 properties without electricity in Walpole St Andrew, Walpole St Peter and West Walton, near Wisbech from 9.27am on Sunday, January 19.

UK Power Networks said that they were able to re-route electricity in the area remotely, but engineers needed to attend the site to restore power to 126 customers.

A spokesperson for the company said: "We became aware of this power cut at 9.27am. We're sorry for any disruption this may have caused you.

"An underground electricity cable faulted on our high-voltage network, causing an area-wide power cut."

Engineers acted quickly when on site and restored power to the remaining homes at 10.22am.