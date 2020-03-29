Faulty overhead cables cuts power to 600 homes south of Norwich

More than 600 homes in villages south of Norwich were affected by a power cut on Sunday.

UK Power Networks has sent engineers to the area, who believe that a faulty section of overhead cables is the cause of the problems.

Initially 619 properties were affected, but engineers were able to return power to some homes remotely.

However, 429 homes are still without electricity, many of which are in villages sandwiched between the A140 at Tasburgh and A146 at Loddon.

UK Power Networks said: “We became aware of this power cut at 11.21am. We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get power back quickly.

“Using an average timescale, we’re estimating power will be on between 1pm and 2pm, but this may change later.”

Earlier on Sunday, a grounded electricity line cut power to 183 homes in north west Norfolk, but this issue was resolved at 10.34am.