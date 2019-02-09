Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Disruption for thousands in Norwich as UK Power Networks replaces miles of faulty cables

09 February, 2019 - 10:56
The area affected by forthcoming underground cable work by UK Power Networks Picture: Google Maps

The area affected by forthcoming underground cable work by UK Power Networks Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Thousands of people in Norwich are facing disruption as a power firm replaces miles of underground cables that have caused recent electricity faults.

UK Power Networks will be replacing miles of cables in Norwich Picture: UK Power NetworksUK Power Networks will be replacing miles of cables in Norwich Picture: UK Power Networks

UK Power Networks has announced it will have to dig up roads and pavements along the route of the cable in Hellesdon and other parts of north-west Norwich.

No dates have been announced, but in a letter to residents, the Network said there would be a “series of briefings for the parish councils along the planned route”.

The route will run from UK Power Networks’ substation next to B&Q on Boundary, via Bowers Avenue, Appleyard Crescent, Bignold Road, Galley Hill, Hellesdon Hall Road, Burnett Road, Marriott’s Way, Hellesdon Road, Marl Pit Lane, Larkman Lane and Earlham Green Lane, finishing at the overhead lines just south of Earlham Green Lane.

The letter said: “UK Power Networks own and maintain underground electricity cables and overhead lines in the east of England, and have a proposed underground cable reinforcement scheme in your area.

UK Power Networks will be replacing miles of cables in Norwich Picture: Yui Mok/PA WireUK Power Networks will be replacing miles of cables in Norwich Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

“The project involves the replacing of underground electricity cables that have been the cause of recent faults, affecting a number of residents and businesses in the Norwich area.” It added: “We will do everything possible to minimise any disruption and keep everyone affected informed before and during the work.”

Alongside the briefings, it promised “local drop-in sessions”, and said: “Closer to the works taking place letter drops will be made and 24-7 careline number for the project published to allow direct contact with the contract team. Contact details and numbers will be published in the near future.” 

Most Read

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

The group were near Anglia Square in Norwich when the man pulled out what seemed to be a gun. Picture: ARCHANT

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

Most Read

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

The group were near Anglia Square in Norwich when the man pulled out what seemed to be a gun. Picture: ARCHANT

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Damaged railway bridge to be closed to traffic for five years

The damaged rail bridge at Eccles Heath, between Attleborough and Snetterton, will be closed for five years before being rebuilt. Picture: Simon Parkin

Drivers face disruption because £120,000 needs to be spent on A47 bridge

Work needs to be done on one of the bridges at Postwick. Picture: Mike Page

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City transfer rumours: Manchester United and Arsenal track Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey has established himself in Norwich City's line up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Friends ‘run for their lives’ after man points gun at them near Anglia Square

The group were near Anglia Square in Norwich when the man pulled out what seemed to be a gun. Picture: ARCHANT

There’s oil in the dyke: How boom turned to bust after black gold was struck in Norfolk village

An old aerial photo of the Setch oilfields.The road on the right is now the A10. Photo: EWW/King's Lynn Forums

Could this locked phone solve mystery of soldier’s death?

David Cossey is looking for someone who could help unlock his son's phone. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Village set to nearly double in size with new homes

Housing application have been submitted for approval to Breckland Council to build hundreds more homes in the village. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists