Disruption for thousands in Norwich as UK Power Networks replaces miles of faulty cables

The area affected by forthcoming underground cable work by UK Power Networks

Thousands of people in Norwich are facing disruption as a power firm replaces miles of underground cables that have caused recent electricity faults.

UK Power Networks has announced it will have to dig up roads and pavements along the route of the cable in Hellesdon and other parts of north-west Norwich.

No dates have been announced, but in a letter to residents, the Network said there would be a “series of briefings for the parish councils along the planned route”.

The route will run from UK Power Networks’ substation next to B&Q on Boundary, via Bowers Avenue, Appleyard Crescent, Bignold Road, Galley Hill, Hellesdon Hall Road, Burnett Road, Marriott’s Way, Hellesdon Road, Marl Pit Lane, Larkman Lane and Earlham Green Lane, finishing at the overhead lines just south of Earlham Green Lane.

The letter said: “UK Power Networks own and maintain underground electricity cables and overhead lines in the east of England, and have a proposed underground cable reinforcement scheme in your area.

“The project involves the replacing of underground electricity cables that have been the cause of recent faults, affecting a number of residents and businesses in the Norwich area.” It added: “We will do everything possible to minimise any disruption and keep everyone affected informed before and during the work.”

Alongside the briefings, it promised “local drop-in sessions”, and said: “Closer to the works taking place letter drops will be made and 24-7 careline number for the project published to allow direct contact with the contract team. Contact details and numbers will be published in the near future.”