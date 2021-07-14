News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hundreds wake up to power cut

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:53 AM July 14, 2021   
A power cut knocked out the electricity supply to 853 homes in north west Norfolk on Wednesday morning.

A power cut knocked out the electricity supply to 853 homes in north west Norfolk on Wednesday morning. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A cable fault knocked out the power to more than 800 homes early on Wednesday.

UK Power Networks engineers were first made aware of the issue at 6.10am.

It initially affected 853 homes and businesses in north west Norfolk, including some of those living in Hunstanton, Holme-next-the-Sea, Ringstead and Sedgeford.

Engineers manager to reroute electricity to some people remotely, meaning they were only without power for around 25 minutes.

As of 6.50am, though, 480 properties remain affected.

You may also want to watch:

UK Power Networks said: "At this point we think the issue is an overhead cable fault that initially interrupted power to 853 properties.

"Using an average timescale, we're estimating power will be on between 07:30 and 08:30, but this may change later."

Most Read

  1. 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
  2. 2 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
  3. 3 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
  1. 4 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
  2. 5 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
  3. 6 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
  4. 7 Drug dealer freed after appealing sentence despite teenager's death
  5. 8 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
  6. 9 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
  7. 10 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
Norfolk Live
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wires in car park

Missing pay machine means drivers can park for free in city car park

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
RTC on A140 near Hevingham.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live | Updated

Driver taken to hospital after crash which closed A140

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A cyclist who was taking part in a 100-mile Breckland time trial on the A11 has been injured.

Cyclist injured in crash during time trial on A11

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Green Britain Centre, Swaffham, closed unexpectedly in 2018. Picture: Ian Burt

International firm to move global HQ to Norfolk town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus