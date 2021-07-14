Hundreds wake up to power cut

Published: 6:53 AM July 14, 2021

A power cut knocked out the electricity supply to 853 homes in north west Norfolk on Wednesday morning. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A cable fault knocked out the power to more than 800 homes early on Wednesday.

UK Power Networks engineers were first made aware of the issue at 6.10am.

It initially affected 853 homes and businesses in north west Norfolk, including some of those living in Hunstanton, Holme-next-the-Sea, Ringstead and Sedgeford.

Engineers manager to reroute electricity to some people remotely, meaning they were only without power for around 25 minutes.

As of 6.50am, though, 480 properties remain affected.

UK Power Networks said: "At this point we think the issue is an overhead cable fault that initially interrupted power to 853 properties.

"Using an average timescale, we're estimating power will be on between 07:30 and 08:30, but this may change later."