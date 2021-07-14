Hundreds wake up to power cut
- Credit: UK Power Networks
A cable fault knocked out the power to more than 800 homes early on Wednesday.
UK Power Networks engineers were first made aware of the issue at 6.10am.
It initially affected 853 homes and businesses in north west Norfolk, including some of those living in Hunstanton, Holme-next-the-Sea, Ringstead and Sedgeford.
Engineers manager to reroute electricity to some people remotely, meaning they were only without power for around 25 minutes.
As of 6.50am, though, 480 properties remain affected.
You may also want to watch:
UK Power Networks said: "At this point we think the issue is an overhead cable fault that initially interrupted power to 853 properties.
"Using an average timescale, we're estimating power will be on between 07:30 and 08:30, but this may change later."
Most Read
- 1 Center Parcs announces creation of sixth holiday village
- 2 Why was Norwich McDonald's the only branch in UK lit up in red?
- 3 'No vaccine, no entry' - Norwich pub imposes new rule
- 4 Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years
- 5 'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night
- 6 'Beyond thrilled' - Winter Gardens saved by £10m lottery grant
- 7 Drug dealer freed after appealing sentence despite teenager's death
- 8 Anger as hotel garden becomes 'drink and drugs party zone'
- 9 People 'swam in the sewage' as firms were flooded
- 10 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'