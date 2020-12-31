Businesses and homes affected by power cut

A power cut is affecting homes and businesses in the Bungay area. Picture: UK Power Networks Archant

A power cut has affected homes and businesses in the Ditchingham area.

The unplanned power cut has left properties in Ditchingham and Bungay without electricity this morning (Tuesday, December 31).

The power cut is affecting customers living in the NR35 1 postcode area.

UK Power Networks were alerted to the power cut at 11.01am on December 31.

Engineers have been called to the scene.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: "We had to turn off power in your area so our engineers could safely carry out emergency repairs to the network.

"Our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly."

It adds that the "estimated power restoration time" is between noon and 1pm.