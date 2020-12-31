Search

Advanced search

Businesses and homes affected by power cut

PUBLISHED: 12:19 31 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:19 31 December 2019

A power cut is affecting homes and businesses in the Bungay area. Picture: UK Power Networks

A power cut is affecting homes and businesses in the Bungay area. Picture: UK Power Networks

Archant

A power cut has affected homes and businesses in the Ditchingham area.

The unplanned power cut has left properties in Ditchingham and Bungay without electricity this morning (Tuesday, December 31).

The power cut is affecting customers living in the NR35 1 postcode area.

UK Power Networks were alerted to the power cut at 11.01am on December 31.

Engineers have been called to the scene.

A statement on the UK Power Networks website said: "We had to turn off power in your area so our engineers could safely carry out emergency repairs to the network.

"Our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly."

It adds that the "estimated power restoration time" is between noon and 1pm.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The driver of a red Ford Focus has died after a collision with a white DAF lorry on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture Google.

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Hundreds left without power for hours

A large area west of Norwich was affected by the power outage. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Road closed after collision between van and car

Police are on the scene at the B1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Young couple barricade themselves in bedroom as gang tries to kick down door

An attempted burglary in Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft, was captured on camera. PHOTO: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver dead after crash with lorry

The driver of a red Ford Focus has died after a collision with a white DAF lorry on the A17 at Terrington St Clement. Picture Google.

‘He has been in the mix for a possible return to Dortmund’ – German football expert reveals interest in City boss

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been linked to Borussia Dortmund Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

CCTV images show Tesco staff threatened by two men

Anyone who recognises these two men should contact PC Rob Wells at Norwich North police station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/85051/19. Picture: Norfolk Police.

Road closed after collision between van and car

Police are on the scene at the B1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Castle Quarter boss calls for empty shop units to be filled with ‘pop-up galleries and street food’

Robert Bradley, Castle Quarter centre manager. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists