Current UK No.1 artist revealed as surprise guest at Latitude Festival

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:30 PM July 22, 2022
Saturday night of Latitude festival 2021. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

LF Systems has been revealed as a surprise guest at the Latitude Festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Chart-topping duo LF System have been revealed as a surprise guest at the Latitude Festival.

The 'Afraid To Feel' Scottish pair Conor Larkman and Sean Finnigan will perform on the BBC Music Introducing Stage in the Lavish Lounge Arena at 11.45pm on Friday (July 22).

LF System are the current UK number one in the singles chart, beating the likes of Harry Styles and George Ezra to the UK top spot.

Latitude Festival kicked off in style on Friday in Henham Park with fellow Scottish star Lewis Capaldi headlining.

On Saturday, it is Foals' turn to headline before Snow Patrol closes the event on Sunday.

It is the first year that the event, which launched in 2006, has been able to go ahead as normal since 2019 after it was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid.

Then in 2021 it went ahead at full capacity but was part of the government's Event Research Programme (ERP) so testing was required for entry. 

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
