Glider and aircraft involved in near miss close to RAF Marham

PUBLISHED: 12:40 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:13 16 October 2019

The near-miss happened close to RAF Marham Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A glider and an aircraft were involved in a near miss close to RAF Marham.

A report by the UK Airprox Board says the twin-engine Beech 58 and Ventus glider passed within 300m of each other over North Pickenham on May 23. The glider pilot assessed the risk of a collision as "high".

The report says: " At the time of the incident, the Marham zone controller was speaking to seven different aircraft including the two involved in the airprox." It says the controller noticed a small contact on his radar in the path of the Beech and informed the pilot, who said he could see the glider below. The glider pilot said he could see the Beech above him.

The report says members commended the Marham controller for spotting the glider and warning the pilot of the aircraft.

No recommendation was made.

