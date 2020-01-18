Search

Advanced search

Ninety-five-year-old grandmother creates hundreds of dresses for Ugandan children living in poverty

PUBLISHED: 14:37 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:37 18 January 2020

95 yo Anna Bayles makes clothes from recycled material and sends them to children in Uganda. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

95 yo Anna Bayles makes clothes from recycled material and sends them to children in Uganda. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

A 95-year-old seamstress who learned her trade from French nuns will fly her clothes more than 6,000 miles, to help orphans in some of the poorest corners of the world.

95 yo Anna Bayles makes clothes from recycled material and sends them to children in Uganda. Pictures: Brittany Woodman95 yo Anna Bayles makes clothes from recycled material and sends them to children in Uganda. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Anne Bayles, from Wymondham, has been sewing since she was a child, taught by nuns in the rural Picardy region of France, where she was born.

The keen dress-maker moved to Wymondham in 1946, and married her late husband, Jack Bayles.

Together, the pair adopted four children, who have since gone on to have their own children.

Despite being in her mid-90s, Mrs Bayles has no intention of slowing down her hobby, and creates hundreds of garments each month, with help from her six grandchildren and their families.

95 yo Anna Bayles makes clothes from recycled material and sends them to children in Uganda. Pictures: Brittany Woodman95 yo Anna Bayles makes clothes from recycled material and sends them to children in Uganda. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Now, the former-teacher's hand-made clothes will make the 6,000 mile trip to Uganda, in east Africa, on a mission to kick-start its economy, to be gifted to children and adults still living below the poverty line.

Twenty suitcases full of Mrs Bayliss' clothes will be presented by members of the Attleborough based Uganda Support Fund Charity, whose year-round fund-raising events contribute hundreds to help improve living conditions for Ugandan families.

The 95-year-old said seeing photographs of people enjoying her clothes often moved her to "tears of joy".

She said: "I don't drink or smoke so any spare money I put into this because I love it.

A photo of Ugandan children wearing clothes made by Anne Bayles. Photo: Uganda Support Fund CharityA photo of Ugandan children wearing clothes made by Anne Bayles. Photo: Uganda Support Fund Charity

"Even if I wake up at 5am I'm excited to get on with it, I just love it so much"

One of the things that sets Mrs Bayles's clothes apart from others is that they are made entirely from recycled materials bought at charity shops.

Second-hand sheets, pillowcases, and quilt covers are all transformed into wearable outfits, with Mrs Bayles's grandchildren picking out the buttons and ribbons.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Anne is a remarkable lady and many of her dresses, skirts, shorts, and skirts are taken to Uganda by people who travel there with Attleborough charity Uganda Support Fund. They are well received by those in Uganda who have so little to call their own."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Chef saves customer’s life after they had heart attack during afternoon tea

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

Worst flooding in 19 years forces nature reserve to close

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

Jobs lost as farm firm stops growing potatoes to seek a viable future

Mark Brighton, managing director of RBR Crops in North Walsham, which has announced it will stop growing potatoes, with the loss of 10 jobs. Picture: Chris Hill

Well-known pub goes up for sale

The Blueberry in its heyday. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Body of man found in overturned car off A47

A body believed to be that of a missing man has been discovered inside an overturned car near the A47 at the B1108 Colney junction . Picture Google.

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Worst flooding in 19 years forces nature reserve to close

The Hawk and Owl Trust has been forced to close Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve to the public following its worst flooding in 19 years. Picture: A Blumfield - Hawk and Owl Trust

Chef saves customer’s life after they had heart attack during afternoon tea

Jamie Symons, head chef at the Crown Lodge Hotel Restaurant at Outwell, who saved a customer's life using the onsite community defrillator. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

STARTING XIs: Pukki returns and Duda starts as City make three changes for Bournemouth battle

Top scorer Teemu Pukki returns for Norwich City after a two-game absence Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

MATCHDAY LIVE: Battle of the basement boys at Carrow Road

Norwich City take on Bournemouth at Carrow Road this evening Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Life-saving volunteers take part in gruelling coastal walk

Some of the volunteers who will take part in the three-day trek around the Norfolk coast. Picture: NARS.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists