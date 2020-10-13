‘It’s university, people will party’ - UEA students not surprised after three fined £10,000 for large gathering

Stephen Kirk, 20, a law student at the University of East Anglia. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

Students at the University of East Anglia in Norwich have claimed parties are being held across the city after police broke up a gathering of more than 100 people.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eve Hitchens, 20, an English Literature student at the University of East Anglia. Picture: Ruth Lawes Eve Hitchens, 20, an English Literature student at the University of East Anglia. Picture: Ruth Lawes

On Sunday night, officers dispersed around 100 revellers at a party on Bowthorpe Road in Norwich.

Two female UEA students, both 19, and a further female student, 20, were each fined £10,000 for hosting the illegal party.

Three students at University of East Anglia were each fined £10,000 for throwing a party with 100 people. Picture: EDP Library Three students at University of East Anglia were each fined £10,000 for throwing a party with 100 people. Picture: EDP Library

But while students at the UEA have branded the party-goers as irresponsible, they said the event came as no surprise.

“It’s university so people will party. It’s a social place,” said Stephen Kirk, a 20-year-old, who studies international development and the environment, “And I have been aware of other smaller parties taking place.”

“However, the big party was not the time or the place and quite inappropriate. It just takes one person and then everyone else has to suffer.”

You may also want to watch:

Max Lane-Richardson, a chemistry student, said the government could do more to prevent rising coronavirus cases in university towns.

The 20-year-old said: “Thousands of students are moving away from home to one place from all across the country, so it’s inevitable there will be a rise in covid numbers. It’s not the students themselves, it’s the situation we’re in. Perhaps the government should have delayed students returning by one term.”

Eve Hitchens, an English Literature student, agreed and said if it was financially viable the government should have closed all universities for one year.

The 20-year-old added: “I feel for first years because there is not enough in place to make sure they enjoy the university experience. But I was really shocked by the party over the weekend.

For Arman Maleki, a law student, the party was “atrocious” although he called for flexibility in the rules for students who feel isolated.

The 19-year-old said: “I don’t really get on with the people I live with so effectively I’m living alone. There are lots of people in similar situations who feel isolated and lonely and we aren’t allowed to have friends over to our flat. I think in these circumstance the rules should be a bit more lenient for students.”

Alex Taylor, 19, a law student, said: “The majority of students are being sensible and following the rules. People who are throwing parties are just a bad bunch and they are ruining it for everyone else.”