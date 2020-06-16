Search

Advanced search

Students succeed where Alan Partridge failed in charity James Bond marathon

PUBLISHED: 17:06 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:24 16 June 2020

UEA students Josh Ancliff and George Barham, who took part in a charity Bond marathon. Picture: Josh Ancliff/George Barham

UEA students Josh Ancliff and George Barham, who took part in a charity Bond marathon. Picture: Josh Ancliff/George Barham

Submitted

Two UEA students have succeeded where Alan Partridge once famously failed - by watching every James Bond film back-to-back.

UEA student Josh Ancliff, who took part in a Bond marathon for charity. Picture: Josh AncliffUEA student Josh Ancliff, who took part in a Bond marathon for charity. Picture: Josh Ancliff

And while Steve Coogan’s timeless character planned his 007 marathon simply to pass a bank holiday weekend, 21-year-olds George Barham and Josh Ancliff took on the challenge for a good cause.

UEA student George Barham, who took part in a James Bond marathon for charity. Picture: George BarhamUEA student George Barham, who took part in a James Bond marathon for charity. Picture: George Barham

The pair are fundraising for Hope for Children, ahead of taking on the Three Peak Challenge later this year - which will see them climb the three tallest peaks in the United Kingdom - Ben Nevis, Mount Snowdon and Scafell Pike.

Scene's on the River Thames in Central London, where Pierce Brosnan's stunt double (black launch right) films for the new Bond movie Scene's on the River Thames in Central London, where Pierce Brosnan's stunt double (black launch right) films for the new Bond movie "The World Is Not Enough". Picture: PA Archive/PA Images/John Stillwell

The students, who both attend the University of East Anglia, originally planned a variety of fundraising events leading up to the challenge, but when lockdown kicked in they had to think creatively for alternative ways of raising money.

Star of the film Pierce Brosnan during a photocall at Pinewood Studios, north of London for 'Bond 20', the working title for the latest film which starts production next week. Picture: PA Archive/William ConranStar of the film Pierce Brosnan during a photocall at Pinewood Studios, north of London for 'Bond 20', the working title for the latest film which starts production next week. Picture: PA Archive/William Conran

And with charities challenging fundraisers to think of challenges connected to the number 26, following the cancellation of the London Marathon, the pair chose to watch all 26 of the spy thrillers in Ian Fleming’s franchise.

A volcano housing a 66ft rocket forms part of the set built for the latest James Bond film You Only Live Twice at Pinewood Studios. Picture: PA Archive/PA ImagesA volcano housing a 66ft rocket forms part of the set built for the latest James Bond film You Only Live Twice at Pinewood Studios. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Mr Barnham watched from his home on Green Lane in Earlham while Mr Ancliff joined him via video link from his home in Sheffield, with the pair broadcasting their efforts along the way.

Diana Rigg and George Lazenby in a scene from the new James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Picture: PA ArchiveDiana Rigg and George Lazenby in a scene from the new James Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service. Picture: PA Archive

Mr Barnham said: “We specifically chose Bond films because of the 2.6 challenge, as there are 26 films in total.

Roger Moore with Sheena Easton in London today. Sheena sings the theme song to the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only. Moore makes his fifth appearance as Bond in the film. Picture: PA Archive/PA ImagesRoger Moore with Sheena Easton in London today. Sheena sings the theme song to the James Bond film For Your Eyes Only. Moore makes his fifth appearance as Bond in the film. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

“It was definitely quite a challenge - certainly after the first six or seven films we found ourselves getting really tired and had a few 30-second black outs.”

Daniel Craig attending the World Premiere of Spectre, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday October 26, 2015. See PA Story: SHOWBIZ Bond. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/PA Wire Daniel Craig attending the World Premiere of Spectre, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday October 26, 2015. See PA Story: SHOWBIZ Bond. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/PA Wire

You may also want to watch:

The marathon took the pair in the region of 60 hours, during which time they were not able to take breaks for sleep. They instead kept each other alert by rating films against certain criteria as they went.

File photo dated 10/05/64 of Sean Connery and Honor Blackman filming a scene for Goldfinger at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire. Picture: PA Images/PA WireFile photo dated 10/05/64 of Sean Connery and Honor Blackman filming a scene for Goldfinger at Pinewood Studios in Buckinghamshire. Picture: PA Images/PA Wire

And unlike when the bungling Norwich deejay Partridge attempted the challenge there were no Sunny Delight-related mishaps standing in the way - and The Spy Who Loved Me was not taped over with America’s Strongest Man.

Mr Barham added: “We were on a high for the first few films but after a while it was extremely tiring. But 16-17 films in, when we reached the Pierce Brosnan era, we got a bit of a second wind as those were the ones we remembered best from our childhood.”

Since beginning their fundraising, the pair have raised more than £1,500.

Mr Barham added that George Lazenby was his favourite 007, Casino Royale his favourite film and Duran Duran’s A View to a Kill his favourite theme song.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Girl, 16, grabbed round neck and pulled to the ground

The girl was walking between Covent Garden Road and Diana Way when she was assaulted. Photo: Google

Prince William praises Norfolk hospital staff during first lockdown visit

The Duke of Cambridge meets paramedic staff, maintaining social distancing, from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust during a visit to the Ambulance Station in King's Lynn, Norfolk. Photo : Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Tributes to ‘superb’ headteacher who has died after contracting Covid-19

Former Caister Infant School teacher Patricia Lewis has died aged 80 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by Caroline Butcher

Two Boots stores set to close in town

Boots, on St Peters Street in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK
Drive 24