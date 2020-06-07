Search

Advanced search

UEA student’s birthday balloon still inflated - 21 years after his birth

PUBLISHED: 09:46 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:46 07 June 2020

Zachary Starr, with the balloon that was bought for him on the day he was born - and still has 21 years later. Picture: Louise Starr

Zachary Starr, with the balloon that was bought for him on the day he was born - and still has 21 years later. Picture: Louise Starr

Louise Starr

Like many newborn babies, Zach Starr was bought a balloon to mark the day of his birth.

Zachary Starr, with the balloon that was bought for him on the day he was born - and still has 21 years later. Picture: Louise StarrZachary Starr, with the balloon that was bought for him on the day he was born - and still has 21 years later. Picture: Louise Starr

The blue balloon, which proudly reads ‘It’s A Boy’ was purchased by his father on the day he was brought into the world - June 9... 1999.

Two decades later and the memento is still going strong, with the family claiming it has not lost any size since the day it was born.

As the University of East Anglia student prepares to celebrate his 21st birthday on Tuesday, the balloon is still inflated and still takes pride of position in his Kent home.

MORE: Some good news at last: The return of Norwich Market

Mr Starr, who studies actuarial science at the university, said: “It is quite a fun little ice-breaker to tell people about - there can’t be many 21-year-old balloons out there.

Zachary Starr, with the balloon that was bought for him on the day he was born - and still has 21 years later. Picture: Louise StarrZachary Starr, with the balloon that was bought for him on the day he was born - and still has 21 years later. Picture: Louise Starr

You may also want to watch:

“I would be devastated if it were to ever pop.”

Louise Starr, his mother, said: “My husband just came in with it after I gave birth and at the time we just didn’t think to take a photograph of it. We’re not even sure if it’s filled with helium or just one that has been blown up but it’s the same size it ever was.

“It sits on the side in Zach’s bedroom and we just have to dust it every so often. Nothing has changed about it.”

MORE: Dad jokes chapter 12 to give you a lockdown laugh

Mrs Starr estimates that the defiant decoration, which features a picture of a teddy bear, is around 10 inches in size and cost less than £3 when they bought it at the Kent and Canterbury Hospital.

She added: “To start with we just kept it because you do keep those things for a little while, but it then reached a point that we just wanted to see how long it would last. We’re not planning to throw it away any time soon - it is so cool that it has lasted as long as it has.

“People find it rather amusing that we still have it, but we’re never going to get rid of it - we want to see how long it lasts.

“Some people maybe keep their child’s favourite teddy or something like that - we have the balloon.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Prosecutor explains why he charged Love Island presenter Caroline Flack

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in Feburary. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick

This nurse has been living in a Campervan in a hospital car park to help out during Covid-19

Ros McManus with her VW campervan at the back of the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Ros McManus

See inside: this £1m home in Norfolk is like ‘something out of a film set’

Siennabelles in Taverham is on the market for �1m. Picture: Michael Palmer/Fine & Country

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Woman arrested over city tower block death released on bail

Floral tributes at the base of Normandie Tower, where a man fell to his death on Friday. Picture: David Hannant

Most Read

Date hairdressers and barbers set to reopen revealed

Nathan Pizzey (inset) owner of Castle Barbershop is planning to reopen next month. Picture: Castle Barbershop

Tattoo artists quit after claims of inappropriate behaviour to women

The two men apologised in a post on Instagram. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich legend Darren Huckerby ‘devastated’ for victims after son is sentenced over robberies

Darren Huckerby. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Woman arrested after man falls to death from tower block

Police were called to Normandie Towers in Norwich on Friday. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

See inside: this £1m home in Norfolk is like ‘something out of a film set’

Siennabelles in Taverham is on the market for �1m. Picture: Michael Palmer/Fine & Country

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This nurse has been living in a Campervan in a hospital car park to help out during Covid-19

Ros McManus with her VW campervan at the back of the James Paget Hospital. Photo: Ros McManus

Town’s historic Guildhall set to become heritage hub

The Guildhall in Thetford is set to become a heritage hub. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Mum reaches 8 stone weight loss goal during lockdown

Kimi Storey before she joined Slimming World. Photo: Kimi Storey

‘I felt a real obligation to Norwich City’ - Former City striker on why he stayed after relegation

Dean Ashton has explained why he decided to stay at Norwich City following relegation. Picture: Action Images / Alex Morton Livepic

UEA student’s birthday balloon still inflated - 21 years after his birth

Zachary Starr, with the balloon that was bought for him on the day he was born - and still has 21 years later. Picture: Louise Starr
Drive 24