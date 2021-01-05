News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Inquest into death of UEA student 'not ready' to resume

Author Picture Icon

Reece Hanson

Published: 6:00 AM January 5, 2021   
The University of East Anglia has been told to pay £55,000 compensation to a lecturer who was unfairly dismissed. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

An inquest into the death of a University of East Anglia student found dead on campus has been adjourned.

Theo Brennan-Hulme, a creative writing student, was found dead in his room on campus on March 12, 2019.

The 21-year-old's death prompted his mother to call for better communication between the university and student's families, and for parents to be told if their children needed help.

An inquest was part-heard before the coronavirus lockdown, where Norfolk Coroner's Court heard Mr Brennan-Hulme, from Stoke-on-Trent, had Asperger's syndrome and suffered anxiety attacks.

A review was held on Monday, January 4, where area coroner Yvonne Blake said the hearing was not ready to resume following further disclosures.

Following Mr Brennan-Hulme's death, Alison Donnell, his department head at UEA, said: "Theo was a warm and personable young man and highly regarded by his lecturers, tutors and classmates as a talented writer with a huge amount of promise.

"He had quickly established himself as a much-loved member of our first-year cohort and he will be greatly missed by all of us."

Norwich News

