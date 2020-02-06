Search

Student charged £100 for stopping for 15 seconds - at a zebra crossing

PUBLISHED: 11:38 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:56 06 February 2020

Callum Stocker was charged £100 for 15 seconds of 'parking' at a zebra crossing. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

Callum Stocker

A student has been fined £100 for stopping for 15 seconds at a zebra crossing to drop off his girlfriend - while pedestrians were using the crossing.

Callum Stocker, who has been ordered to pay �100 for 15 seconds of parking. Picture: Courtesy of Callum StockerCallum Stocker, who has been ordered to pay �100 for 15 seconds of parking. Picture: Courtesy of Callum Stocker

Callum Stocker, a 21-year-old environmental sciences student at the University of East Anglia, was on his way to drop off his girlfriend Abbie at an exam when a group of pedestrians crossed the road in front of him at a zebra crossing.

With him unable to drive on, he told his partner she may as well make use of the compulsory stoppage and get out of the car, as they were close to their destination.

However, a few days later his mother, Linda, received a letter at his home in Wellingborough, Northampton, from National Parking Enforcement Ltd ordering him to pay a £100 charge for parking in a no-stopping zone.

The incident happened on January 17, on James Watson Road near the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - the same road where Steven Savage was penalised for stopping to recover from a sneezing fit.

Mr Stocker said: "My girlfriend is a pharmacy student and was on her way to an exam at the hospital. When I had to stop for the people to cross I told her she may as well hop out - so she did.

Callum Stocker's car stopped at a zebra crossing on James Watson Road. Picture; Linda StockerCallum Stocker's car stopped at a zebra crossing on James Watson Road. Picture; Linda Stocker

"I then drove off and thought nothing of it.

"It is just crazy: what was I supposed to do - run the people over? It must happen to so many people if everybody who stops at the zebra crossing is charged. There really are no words.

"It seems really odd to me."

However, a spokesman for National Parking Enforcement Ltd held firm on the charge, which has already seen one appeal fall on deaf ears.

They said: "The vehicle was stationary 'on' the zebra crossing, which you see clearly in the images provided on the PCN.

"The vehicle had passed one entry sign and two 'no stopping at any time' signs. Three passengers alighted the vehicle.

"The driver should have entered the car park for the site and alighted the passengers there."

Mr Stocker disputed that three people got out of the car, stating it was only his girlfriend he dropped off.

