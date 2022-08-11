News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk scientists fly through Arctic summer cyclones to study polar sea ice

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:00 AM August 11, 2022
Pro Ian Renfrew Arctic summer cyclones

Prof Ian Renfrew, from the UEA’s School of Environmental Sciences, is part of the international team studying Arctic summer cyclones - Credit: UEA/University of Reading

Scientists from the University of East Anglia are among an international team spending this summer flying through the heart of Arctic storms as part of a research project.

The expedition has been organised to better understand how weather systems are having an impact on polar sea ice.

It involves the scientists from the several countries using two aircraft to fly around 60 missions, over the course of a month, from the Norwegian Arctic.

It is the first time that Arctic summer cyclones have been studied in this way.

The phenomena are the main type of hazardous weather affecting the polar environment during summer.

They can influence sea ice movement and trigger rapid ice loss, effects which themselves influence the development of cyclones. 

UEA Arctic summer cyclones

UEA scientists Ian Renfrew, right, and Andy Elvidge, left, are part of an international team studying Arctic summer cyclones. Also pictured is University of Reading PHD student Hannah Croad - Credit: UEA/University of Reading

The project will create the most detailed picture yet of how the ice and ocean interact with the atmosphere above, in order to better simulate this in weather and climate prediction models.

Most Read

  1. 1 46-cabin holiday park proposed for Norfolk countryside
  2. 2 Major incident in city after reports of stabbing
  3. 3 Afternoon tea at Norwich tea room named one of best in UK
  1. 4 Dereham coach firm closes after more than 50 years in business
  2. 5 Mysterious 'large black animal' spotted roaming in fields near city
  3. 6 Artist dies just weeks after Covid cancellation of psychiatrist appointment
  4. 7 Three teenagers saved after inflatable gets blown out to sea
  5. 8 Range Rover hit by train after straying onto level crossing
  6. 9 Delays ease on A47 near Dereham after four-vehicle crash
  7. 10 Richard Osman visits city shop while filming for BBC show

Among those working on the research are four academics from the UEA: professor Ian Renfrew, from the School of Environmental Sciences, PHD student Miriam Bennett and researchers Andy Elvidge and Chris Barrell.

Prof Renfrew said: “From our base in Svalbard, we will be investigating summertime Arctic cyclones and how these weather systems interact with the sea ice. 

“Recent decades have seen a dramatic fall in Arctic sea ice area and cyclones appear to both slow down and speed up the ice decline, depending on the time of the year.  

“The physical processes are unclear and one of our aims is to investigate the effect of the cyclones on the sea ice and the effect of the sea ice distribution on the cyclones.” 

UEA Arctic summer cyclones

UEA scientists are part of an international team studying Arctic summer cyclones - Credit: UEA/University of Reading

Temperatures in the Arctic are rising faster than anywhere else on earth, with climate change having a dramatic impact on sea ice, making it thinner and breaking it up, making it more susceptible to winds and storms.

Arctic summertime cyclones can measure thousands of kilometres in diameter and can persist for several days or weeks, often moving south of the Arctic circle. 

UEA scientists are part of an international team studying Arctic summer cyclones

UEA scientists are part of an international team studying Arctic summer cyclones - Credit: UEA/University of Reading

The flights started on July 27 and will run until August 24.

Strong northerly winds during the first week temporarily slowed sea ice retreat, due to recent heatwaves in the region, providing ideal conditions for the first flights. 

The Norfolk team, along with other UK scientists taking part, are funded by the Natural Environment Research Council and are flying in the British Antarctic Survey Twin Otter plane.

They are based at Longyearbyen - the most northerly town on earth - in the Svalbard islands.

UEA Arctic summer cyclones

UEA scientists are part of an international team studying Arctic summer cyclones - Credit: UEA/University of Reading

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Plans for care and retirement homes and social care research park at Colney Hall estate

Massive care village and research park planned for edge of Norwich

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A group has set up an illegal encampment in Normanston Park, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Travellers set up 'unauthorised' camp in popular park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Airbus Beluga was spotted over Smallburgh this morning

Large aircraft in shape of whale spotted above Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

Norfolk Weather

Why is Norfolk not introducing a hosepipe ban?

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon