How you can help crucial dementia research - in your sleep

Published: 3:21 PM May 21, 2021

Norfolk scientists are calling for the help of over 40s, to take part in a research project to investigate links between sleep and dementia.

Pioneering research at University of East Anglia’s state-of-the-art sleep and brain research unit will investigate the links between sleep and dementia.

The research team hope that treating sleep disturbances early on could help slow down the progression of the disease – particularly as there are no other treatments available which do this.

Volunteers spending a night in the unit can expect to stay in a modern hotel-like en-suite room. But their every move will be overlooked by a team of sleep specialists.

Lead researcher Dr Alpar Lazar, from UEA’s School of Health Sciences, said: “We hope it will help us understand more about the links between sleep, the body clock and the genetic risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

“This will help design future studies investigating specific sleep-related interventions that could potentially slow down the progression of the disease.”

To take part email A.Lazar@uea.ac.uk or find out more at: https://www.uea.ac.uk/groups-and-centres/sleep-and-brain-research-unit