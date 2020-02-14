Search

Advanced search

'He's so far from home' - Norwich student fighting for life following crash in USA

PUBLISHED: 12:42 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:54 14 February 2020

UEA student Matt Cotton was hit by a driver in San Francisco last weekend, and is still in hospital. Photo: Submitted

UEA student Matt Cotton was hit by a driver in San Francisco last weekend, and is still in hospital. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A family is fighting to bring their son home after a car accident in America left him in a coma for three days.

UEA student Matt Cotton was hit by a driver in San Francisco last weekend, and is still in hospital. Photo: SubmittedUEA student Matt Cotton was hit by a driver in San Francisco last weekend, and is still in hospital. Photo: Submitted

University of East Anglia student Matt Cotton, 21, was hit by a car on Sunday morning as he walked through the Ingleside neighbourhood in San Francisco in America.

The student, who is in his third year and is studying in the USA as part of his American Studies degree, was rushed to the trauma unit at the San Francisco General Hospital, and diagnosed with a collapsed lung, shattered pelvis and bleed on the brain.

He remained in a coma for more than 72 hours, but began to show signs of recovery on Thursday.

Now, his family say they are in a "living hell" as they wait for the prognosis.

The 21-year-old's mother, Sue Cotton, who is from Torquay in Devon, flew out to San Francisco on Wednesday and said her son's classmates had been incredibly supportive.

But financial pressures are already looming, and questions have been raised about how the family will care for the student as he embarks on a long and difficult road to recovery.

Jayne Griffiths, Mr Cotton's aunt, said: "The zeroes on the end of travel insurance figures run out very quickly when you need serious medical care. We all feel completely helpless, and him being so far from home makes it even harder. Matt couldn't be more loved, he is an extremely popular boy. We are hoping he recovers, but we still don't know to what extent that will be."

Mrs Griffiths and her husband, Andrew Griffiths, have set up a fundraising campaign to help take the strain off his mother.

So far more than £2,000 has been donated to help airlift Mr Cotton home and to support his family throughout treatment.

She added: "I hope that between us we can give Sue some financial support in this awful time. We don't know how long she will be in the States and what the financial implications will be in the future, but every little bit we can give for her and Matt will help."

To support the campaign, visit GoFundMe.com.

Most Read

Police cordon off part of city centre after man found with serious injuries

Police have sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic: Archant.

Wetherspoons granted licence for new pub after no-one objects

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Boys suffered broken skulls after ‘goading’ woman to drive off as they sat on car

Lime Grove in Gayton, where the two boys suffered fractured skulls after goading Claire Johns to pull away while they sat on the boot of her car.

‘Your heart just sinks’ - clothing shop hit with second break-in in less than a month

Gallyons on Red Lion Street in Norwich, which was broken into on Wednesday. Picture: Anita Barry

Staff in Norwich Wetherspoon’s now wearing body cams, chain confirms

Here are the crimes reported at all 10 of the Wetherspoon pubs in Norfolk during 2019. Photo: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

‘A fantastic sight’: Warship HMS Queen Elizabeth spotted off the coast

The 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, and two frigates have been visible off the coast of Lowestoft in recent days. Pictures: DAVID GRAHAM

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

Dog owner ordered to remove 15kg of pet’s waste from garden - after claiming it ate council’s warning letters

Avondale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police cordon off part of city centre after man found with serious injuries

Police have sealed off part of the area around the River Wensum and the Hotel Nelson. Pic: Archant.

Norwich City v Liverpool - Press Conference LIVE

Ben Godfrey is available for Norwich City's Premier League game against Liverpool after suspension Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Boys suffered broken skulls after ‘goading’ woman to drive off as they sat on car

Lime Grove in Gayton, where the two boys suffered fractured skulls after goading Claire Johns to pull away while they sat on the boot of her car.

Mark Armstrong: Why running is one of the greatest loves

Mark Armstrong and wife, Alison, smile for the camera with their medal for completing the Edinburgh Marathon. Picture: Edinburgh Marathon

All weekend events cancelled and visitor warning for Thetford Forest

All events have been cancelled this weekend in Thetford Forest due to high winds expected from Storm Dennis. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24