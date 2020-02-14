'He's so far from home' - Norwich student fighting for life following crash in USA

UEA student Matt Cotton was hit by a driver in San Francisco last weekend, and is still in hospital. Photo: Submitted Archant

A family is fighting to bring their son home after a car accident in America left him in a coma for three days.

University of East Anglia student Matt Cotton, 21, was hit by a car on Sunday morning as he walked through the Ingleside neighbourhood in San Francisco in America.

The student, who is in his third year and is studying in the USA as part of his American Studies degree, was rushed to the trauma unit at the San Francisco General Hospital, and diagnosed with a collapsed lung, shattered pelvis and bleed on the brain.

He remained in a coma for more than 72 hours, but began to show signs of recovery on Thursday.

Now, his family say they are in a "living hell" as they wait for the prognosis.

The 21-year-old's mother, Sue Cotton, who is from Torquay in Devon, flew out to San Francisco on Wednesday and said her son's classmates had been incredibly supportive.

But financial pressures are already looming, and questions have been raised about how the family will care for the student as he embarks on a long and difficult road to recovery.

Jayne Griffiths, Mr Cotton's aunt, said: "The zeroes on the end of travel insurance figures run out very quickly when you need serious medical care. We all feel completely helpless, and him being so far from home makes it even harder. Matt couldn't be more loved, he is an extremely popular boy. We are hoping he recovers, but we still don't know to what extent that will be."

Mrs Griffiths and her husband, Andrew Griffiths, have set up a fundraising campaign to help take the strain off his mother.

So far more than £2,000 has been donated to help airlift Mr Cotton home and to support his family throughout treatment.

She added: "I hope that between us we can give Sue some financial support in this awful time. We don't know how long she will be in the States and what the financial implications will be in the future, but every little bit we can give for her and Matt will help."

To support the campaign, visit GoFundMe.com.