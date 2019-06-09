DJ proposes to girlfriend in front of UEA crowd

A local DJ decided it was time to get down...on one knee.

Emil Allard, 31, a graphic designer, popped the question to his unsuspecting fiancée during his performance at a UEA student night.

Fortunately, Abi Pursery, 26, a researcher and once a former student at the university, was very happy about this public engagement, after previously wanting a private one, and deemed the proposal "perfect for us".

Miss Pursery, from London. first met her husband-to-be six years ago when Emil, from Northampton, was DJing on a student night and said it was "love at first sight".

The couple then started dating around a year later.

May 19 was the special day, and the proposal took place mid way through a DJ set by Emil.

He started by telling the crowd he wanted to play their song (My Love by Route 94) whilst a photo was taken of the couple on stage.

The music was then cut and Emil announced that wasn't all he wanted to do.

He then got down on one knee and pulled out a ring, causing the crowd to go "crazy".

The crowd weren't the only ones to be surprised by the proposal, Abi was too.

She said: "I had absolutely no idea he was going to propose at all, to the point that I told a friend that night that we wouldn't be getting engaged any time soon.

"I cried, I was just so happy.

"It meant so much to me because it's obviously been something he's been thinking about for ages and wanted to make it so special for both of us which I really appreciated."

UEA also wanted to celebrate the couple's engagement, and shared a picture of the proposal on their Instagram page.

The date of the wedding has been set for the summer of next year.