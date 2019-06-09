Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

DJ proposes to girlfriend in front of UEA crowd

PUBLISHED: 15:31 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 13 June 2019

The happy couple: Abi Pursery and Emil Allard. Photo: Joe Bradnum

The happy couple: Abi Pursery and Emil Allard. Photo: Joe Bradnum

Joe Bradnum

A local DJ decided it was time to get down...on one knee.

Emil Allard, 31, a graphic designer, popped the question to his unsuspecting fiancée during his performance at a UEA student night.

Fortunately, Abi Pursery, 26, a researcher and once a former student at the university, was very happy about this public engagement, after previously wanting a private one, and deemed the proposal "perfect for us".

Miss Pursery, from London. first met her husband-to-be six years ago when Emil, from Northampton, was DJing on a student night and said it was "love at first sight".

The couple then started dating around a year later.

May 19 was the special day, and the proposal took place mid way through a DJ set by Emil.

He started by telling the crowd he wanted to play their song (My Love by Route 94) whilst a photo was taken of the couple on stage.

You may also want to watch:

The music was then cut and Emil announced that wasn't all he wanted to do.

He then got down on one knee and pulled out a ring, causing the crowd to go "crazy".

The crowd weren't the only ones to be surprised by the proposal, Abi was too.

She said: "I had absolutely no idea he was going to propose at all, to the point that I told a friend that night that we wouldn't be getting engaged any time soon.

"I cried, I was just so happy.

"It meant so much to me because it's obviously been something he's been thinking about for ages and wanted to make it so special for both of us which I really appreciated."

UEA also wanted to celebrate the couple's engagement, and shared a picture of the proposal on their Instagram page.

The date of the wedding has been set for the summer of next year.

Most Read

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

FULL FIXTURE LIST: Norwich City begin Premier League quest at Liverpool

Norwich City open their Premier League season at Liverpool Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich prisoner who bled to death in cell died by misadventure, inquest rules

Kenneth Martin died in Norwich Prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man admits being Norwich cannabis factory ‘gardener’

Cannabis plants discovered in a house at Three Corner Drive, Old Catton, on May 15, 2019. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Dirty sinks and out of date meat: Subway in Norwich scores poor food hygiene rating

Subway on Magdalen Street in Norwich has received a low food hygiene rating. Picture: Google Streetview

Flood alerts issued for parts of north Norfolk

The Environment Agency has issued flood alerts to parts of north Norfolk. Picture: The Envrionment Agency

Young boy who struggles with his writing in final of story competition

Nine-year-old Sam Arnold, a pupil at Wymondham's Browick Road Primary School, is excited at becoming a finalist in BBC Radio 2's 500 Words creative writing competition even though he struggles to write. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists