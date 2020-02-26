UEA cancels Easter festival trip to Italy following coronavirus outbreaks

UEA students will not be attending an international festival this year due to ongoing concerns about coronavirus in Italy.

A party of students and staff from the University of East Anglia were due to attend the International Journalism Festival in Italy in April during the Easter break.

Italy is currently the worst affected country in Europe following an outbreak of positive cases in the north of the region.

The festival is held in Perugia, which is south of area's currently affected, but with thousands of people set to attend the festival, it was thought best to cancel to allow students to make plans during the Easter break.

Mark Wells, course director for Broadcast & Digital Journalism at UEA, said the university has been monitoring the news in both Italy and the UK before making the decision.

Mr Wells said: "It is a developing and changing situation.

"We do not know what is going to happen and on balance it is best not take people out there. There were about 25 students, it was not a large group.

"Perugia is just south but not that very far south.

"It is just a precaution, it's four weeks in advance. It seems fair for the students so they can change their plans and the students' parents may start to worry 'is it a wise thing to go to that area?'. We have decided it is best and they can make other plans for Easter."

Mr Wells said the university is looking into the situation with finances but wanted to ensure students did not have to pay out any further.