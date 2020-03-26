Somebody has created the UEA campus on Minecraft - but nobody knows who

The central square at the UEA. Picture: Denise Bradley copyright: Archant 2013

Mystery still shrouds the identity of a creative whizz who has made a replica of the University of East Anglia on a popular computer game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Earlier this year, screen shots began circulating on social media from the game Minecraft bearing an uncanny resemblance of the UEA’s immediately recognisable campus.

However, despite appeals from the university itself to locate its creator, their identity still remains unknown.

You may also want to watch:

Posting the images on Facebook last month, a spokesman for the university said: “Hands up whoever made the UEA on Minecraft? Whoever you are, we’re very impressed.”

The first screen grab shows the campus’ main square, including the Students’ Union bar while a second provides a bird’s-eye view of the whole campus.

But despite more than 100 comments on the post, a month later it still remains a mystery just who made the vastly impressive images.

Did you create the UEA on Minecraft? Email david.hannant@archant.co.uk