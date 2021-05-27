Fast, powerful and loud: Typhoon jet to visit Norfolk air show

Published: 7:08 PM May 27, 2021

The Typhoon FGR4 will be making its debut at this year's Old Buckenham Air Show, which is being held between July 30 and August 1. - Credit: Paul Johnson - Flightline

A Norfolk air show is set to welcome its fastest, most powerful, and loudest aircraft yet.

The Typhoon FGR4 will be making its debut at this year's Old Buckenham Air Show which is being held between July 30 and August 1.

The aircraft has 20,000lb of thrust and uses 'afterburning' to create both noise, flames and, above all, speed.

Matt Wilkins of Old Buckenham Airshow, said: "The net result is an aircraft that can go from a standstill straight up to 35,000 feet and a speed of 1,150mph in two minutes and 30 seconds.

"It won’t be doing this at the Airshow, but it’ll more than likely set off every car alarm in the car park.

"This loud, fast monster is one of 29 Squadrons Typhoon FGR4s, piloted by flight lieutenant James Sainty."

The Typhoon has a 27mm cannon and usually carries arrays of precision guided bombs and air to air missiles while carrying out its usual task of defending the UK.

Reports of earthquakes and broken glass and car alarms going off usually accompany the rare missions where supersonic speeds are authorised.

The Typhoons will be joined by seasoned aerobatic experts, A Buchon Bf109, Hawker Hurricane and The Matadors.

The skies over Old Buckenham will not be the exclusive preserve of the display pilots.

Every year, each morning at the airshow dozens of potential pilots are able to take to the skies at the controls of one of Old Buckenham Aero Clubs’ school aircraft.

The private pilot’s license flying school will be on hand each day to start the flying careers of tomorrow’s pilots.

Tickets are on sale now at oldbuckenhamairshow.com and the EDP are media partners.

As in 2020, if circumstances mean that the airshow has to re-schedule, all tickets remain valid for the new dates.

At this point, organisers are happy that Government guidance means that the event will go ahead for 2021.