Rider named in tributes left at scene of fatal motorbike crash

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:28 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 4:47 PM August 31, 2021
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Flowers and tributes have been left at the scene where a 17-year-old motorcyclist died after colliding with a road sign - Credit: Chris Bishop

A 17-year-old motorcyclist who died after crashing into a road sign has been named in tributes left by the roadside at the scene.

Police say the crash happened at Clenchwarton, near King's Lynn, in the early hours of Sunday, August 29.

Sunflowers, bouquets, a lantern and messages have been left at the scene of the collision, which happened on Main Road, near to the junction with Station Road.

One message attached to a sunflower reads: "Tyler Bunn loved by many. He was and still is a massive piece of my heart - miss you baby boy so much."

Another said: "Tyler thank you for all the great times and the amazing memories. You will forever be in my thoughts and you shall forever be in my heart. Rest easy brother."

Another tribute said: "Gone way too soon, sleep well little cousin."

CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Police are appealing for witnesses who saw the collision in the early hours of Sunday to come forward - Credit: Chris Bishop

Police are appealing for any witnesses who saw the crash to come forward. They say the incident happened shortly after 2.30am when a motorcyclist heading in the direction of King’s Lynn crashed into a street sign before coming to rest in a field.

The sign, which stands on a bend by a layby, advises drivers of the speed limit reducing from 50mph to 30mph on the approaches to the village.

The nearby stretch of the A17 between King's Lynn and Sutton Bridge has seen a number of fatal or serious collisions in recent years.

But Main Road, which runs between Clenchwarton and Terrington, has lighter traffic and a 30mph limit along much of its length until it joins Lynn Road. 

Officers are also appealing for anyone who may have any information regarding the manner of driving of two motorcyclists prior to the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Nic Metcalf in the serious collision investigation unit on 101 or via email at Nicholas.Metcalf@suffolk.police.uk quoting incident NC-29082021-49.


