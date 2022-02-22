'Very loving' engineer, 17, died after hitting road sign

Flowers and tributes left to Tyler Bunn following a fatal crash in Clenchwarton on August 29. - Credit: Chris Bishop

The death of a "very loving" 17-year-old engineer was a result of a road traffic collision, an inquest has concluded.

Tyler Bunn, from Gaywood, King's Lynn, died after crashing into a road sign on Main Road in Clenchwarton on Sunday, August 29.

The incident happened shortly after 2.30am near the junction of Station Road.

An inquest into his death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Tuesday, February 22.

His medical cause of death was given as multiple traumatic injuries due to the crash. He died at the scene of the incident as a result of injuries sustained.

A message left at the scene of the fatal crash on Main Road, Clenchwarton - Credit: Chris Bishop

His mother Naomie Stannard shared her family's heartbreak and said her son was "a very loving person and was well loved by us all".

"He would have done anything for anyone who needed help", she added.

His friend's also paid tribute, describing him as an "exciting, fun character", who was the "life and soul of the party", and was "happy, bubbly and very caring".

The inquest heard that the 17-year-old had been at a friend's house in Terrington St Clement and had left with another friend to stay at his house, before the crash.

Mr Bunn had been riding a Honda motorbike that belonged to his friend and his friend was riding his moped.

The motorbike left the road and across a grass verge, crashing into a road sign.

Evidence read out said Mr Bunn had consumed cannabis and alcohol before the incident, but toxicology reports showed levels were below the legal drug and drink driving limits.

The inquest also heard that Mr Bunn and his friend had ridden in excess of the speed limit during part of their ride.

And that the brake and clutch were different in the two vehicles, but that Mr Bunn had some familiarity with riding his friend's motorbike.

Following the crash, his friend and his friend's mother, who had been called to the scene, had tried carrying out CPR on the 17-year-old before paramedics later arrived and took over.

A statement from a forensic collision investigation police officer said they found no fault with the motorbike likely to result in the collision, and that the weather and road conditions were not considered contributory factors.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake concluded his death was as a result of a road traffic collision.

She said: "We don't know the reason for the crash."