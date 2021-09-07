News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Inquest opens into death of engineer who died after crash

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:38 AM September 7, 2021   
CB Tyler Bunn RTC

Flowers and tributes left to Tyler Bunn following a fatal crash in Clenchwarton on August 29. - Credit: Chris Bishop

A 17-year-old engineer died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash, an inquest opening heard.

Tyler Bunn, from King's Lynn, died after crashing into a road sign on Main Road in Clenchwarton on Sunday, August 29.

The medical cause of death given for the 17-year-old, who was born in King's Lynn, was multiple traumatic injuries due to the crash, an inquest opening at Norwich Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday, September 7.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said Mr Bunn was an engineer.

The crash happened shortly after 2.30am near the junction of Station Road, when police said a motorcyclist heading in the direction of King's Lynn crashed into a street sign before coming to rest in a field.

Sunflowers, bouquets, a lantern and messages were left at the scene paying tribute.

The coroner adjourned the inquest to 2pm on Feb 22, 2022.


King's Lynn News

