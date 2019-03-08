Inquest into death 16-year-old delayed due to 'unavailability of witness'
An inquest into the death of a 16-year-old, which was due to last five days, has been delayed.
Tyla Cook died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn on November 15, 2017.
A five-day inquest into the teen's death was due to be heard at King's Lynn Coroner's Court from Monday, May 13, but this has been adjourned until next month.
At an inquest review at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, area coroner Yvonne Blake said the delay was caused by a last-minute unavailability of a witness.
A pre-inquest review in December heard representatives from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST), the QEH, Norfolk County Council and the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) were due to give evidence at the inquest.
Ms Blake said a new date for the inquest will be arranged but that a provisional review will take place on June 14.
