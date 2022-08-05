News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Extremely dangerous' -Two youths warned after setting fire to field

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:46 PM August 5, 2022
Witton Green in Reedham, where the fire happened last weekend.

Witton Green in Reedham, where the fire happened last weekend. - Credit: Google Maps

Two youths have been warned after they lit a fire which caused a blaze on a Broadland village green.

Last weekend, police and fire crews were called to the blaze on Witton Green in Reedham, which was seen by a bystander who came to the rescue and stamped the flames out before they caused serious damage.

Following the incident, police and fire officers have warned the pair about their "extremely dangerous" behaviour.

A statement from Broadland police read: "With the dry weather we have been having, incidences like this are extremely dangerous.

"Small fires can spread very quickly and become out of control, causing significant damage.

"The youths in this incident have been made aware of the consequences of their actions by the police, and the Norfolk Fire and Rescue service are planning to contact them regarding the dangers of fire.

"We are happy of how responsive they have been to the information given to them."

