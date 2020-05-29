Women in their 60s verbally abused in Norfolk town
PUBLISHED: 15:55 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 29 May 2020
Police are appealing for people to come forward after two women were verbally abused in a Norfolk town.
A man and a woman were verbally abusive to two women aged in their 60s.
The incident took place in Westgate in Hunstanton on Friday, May 22 at about 2.30pm.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or information concerning it.
Witnesses should contact PC Nicola Biggs at Hunstanton Police on 101 or email Nicola.Biggs@norfolk.pnn.police.uk.
