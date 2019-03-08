Search

Two women and dog saved from incoming tide by lifeboat

PUBLISHED: 21:49 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 22:12 18 July 2019

A north Norfolk lifeboat was called to rescue two people and a dog who were cut off by the incoming tide. Photo: Simon Finlay

A north Norfolk lifeboat was called to rescue two people and a dog who were cut off by the incoming tide. Photo: Simon Finlay

A north Norfolk lifeboat was called to rescue two people and a dog who were cut off by the incoming tide.

Two women who were walking with their dog in the late afternoon today (Thursday, July 18), were cut off by the rising tide near Burnham Overy Staithe and had to be rescued by a crew from the Wells lifeboat station.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "The UK Coastguard was alerted and the Wells inshore lifeboat was launched at 5.40pm.

"The lifeboat crew picked the two women and their dog up and took them back to safety.

"No one was hurt in the incident."

