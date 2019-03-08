Two women and dog saved from incoming tide by lifeboat

A north Norfolk lifeboat was called to rescue two people and a dog who were cut off by the incoming tide. Photo: Simon Finlay

A north Norfolk lifeboat was called to rescue two people and a dog who were cut off by the incoming tide.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two women who were walking with their dog in the late afternoon today (Thursday, July 18), were cut off by the rising tide near Burnham Overy Staithe and had to be rescued by a crew from the Wells lifeboat station.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: "The UK Coastguard was alerted and the Wells inshore lifeboat was launched at 5.40pm.

"The lifeboat crew picked the two women and their dog up and took them back to safety.

"No one was hurt in the incident."