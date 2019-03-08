Delays for drivers after two-vehicle crash on A47

Search

PUBLISHED: 15:06 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 27 September 2019

The A47 near the Thickthorn junction. A collision has happened past the junction on the westbound carriageway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The A47 near the Thickthorn junction. A collision has happened past the junction on the westbound carriageway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Two vehicles were involved in a lunchtime crash on the A47.

Norfolk Police were called to the road near the Thickthorn roundabout at 1.45pm on Friday to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the westbound carriageway, believed to be between a lorry and a car.

A police spokeswoman said minor injuries had been sustained in the incident.

The road is blocked and traffic has built up in the area, with queues reported to stretch back to the A140 junction.

A diversion is in place at the Thickthorn roundabout while police await recovery of the vehicles.

Fire crews from Carrow, Earlham and Hethersett also attended the scene to assist ambulance staff with casualty care and made the vehicles safe using granules.

