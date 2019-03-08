Two vehicles collide on A11
PUBLISHED: 08:33 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:33 17 June 2019
Archant
Two vehicles have crashed on the A11 near the Snetterton race circuit.
Norfolk Police were called about reports of a two vehicle collision at 7.47am on Monday.
You may also want to watch:
No-one was injured and the vehicles are waiting to be removed.
Traffic is believed to be moving well and the road has remained open.
It is not clear which direction the vehicles were travelling in.
Comments have been disabled on this article.