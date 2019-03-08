Two vehicles collide on A11

Norfolk Police were called about reports of a two vehicle collision at 7.47 this morning. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Two vehicles have crashed on the A11 near the Snetterton race circuit.

Norfolk Police were called about reports of a two vehicle collision at 7.47am on Monday.

No-one was injured and the vehicles are waiting to be removed.

Traffic is believed to be moving well and the road has remained open.

It is not clear which direction the vehicles were travelling in.