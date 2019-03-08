Dogs loose on A47 near Norwich following two-vehicle collision

Two vehicles were involved in a collision south of Norwich in which four dogs got loose onto the road.

Police were called to the incident on the Great Yarmouth-bound carriageway of the A47 at the Harford Bridge junction with the A140 just before 7am on Tuesday.

A Vauxhall Insignia and a Renault had been involved in a collision and four dogs were reported to be on the carriageway.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said no injuries had been reported in the incident.

The road was partially blocked for a time following the collision but has since cleared.

