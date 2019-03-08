Dogs loose on A47 near Norwich following two-vehicle collision
PUBLISHED: 08:54 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 18 June 2019
Two vehicles were involved in a collision south of Norwich in which four dogs got loose onto the road.
Police were called to the incident on the Great Yarmouth-bound carriageway of the A47 at the Harford Bridge junction with the A140 just before 7am on Tuesday.
You may also want to watch:
A Vauxhall Insignia and a Renault had been involved in a collision and four dogs were reported to be on the carriageway.
A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said no injuries had been reported in the incident.
The road was partially blocked for a time following the collision but has since cleared.
Check our live traffic map before you travel.