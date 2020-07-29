Road closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash in Norfolk town
PUBLISHED: 12:26 29 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 29 July 2020
Emergency services including the air ambulance are on the scene of a serious crash, which has closed a busy main road through a town.
Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston.
Officers were called at about 10.20am to a two-vehicle collision.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene and the road has been closed.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
