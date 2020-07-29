Road closed and air ambulance on scene after serious crash in Norfolk town

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston. Photo: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

Emergency services including the air ambulance are on the scene of a serious crash, which has closed a busy main road through a town.

Police are currently at the scene of serious collision on the A143 at Harleston.

Officers were called at about 10.20am to a two-vehicle collision.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, are at the scene and the road has been closed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Keep up to date with the latest travel news with our live traffic map.