Two trapped after car crashes off road and hits dirt bank
PUBLISHED: 16:10 08 March 2019
Archant
Two people were trapped and one had to be taken to hospital after the car they were travelling in left the busy A143 between Harleston and Bungay.
Emergency services were called to a section of the A143 called Old Railway Road near Earsham at shortly before noon today (March 8).
A Renault Megane had left the carriageway and struck a raised dirt bank at the side of the carriageway. The driver and a passenger were trapped inside the wreckage.
Fire crews from Harleston, Bungay and Loddon attended the scene after being called in by paramedics and used specialist equipment to free both occupants.
One person was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital after suffering injuries.